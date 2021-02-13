GatorsTerritory - Looking back at the Florida Gators 2017 recruiting class

Looking back at the Florida Gators 2017 recruiting class
When asked about their recruiting classes on National Signing Day a lot of coaches will tell you to come back in 3-4 years. Today Gators Territory is looking back four years to the Florida Gators 2017 recruiting class.
Florida's class was ranked ninth in the country, fourth in the SEC, and second (behind FSU) in the state.
This was Jim McElwain's final recruiting class at Florida and a class that was being recruited and signed with the thought that Florida's football program was on the rise. The Gators had won the SEC East twice and should have started to see some off-field benefits in recruiting thanks to their play on the field.
In total Florida signed 23 players in the 2017 recruiting class with 15 4-stars and seven 3-stars.
How did it shake out?
We break the class down into three categories, players that started for the Gators, role players, and guys who, for one reason or another, never made an impact in orange and blue.
4 stars
Kadeem Telfort (transfer)
Zach Carter
C.J. Henderson (3 year starter, NFL)
Marco Wilson
Kyree Campbell
James Robinson (Medical DQ)
TJ Slaton
Daquon Green (Transfer)
Kemore Gamble
Malik Davis
TJ Moore
Brad Stewart
Elijah Conliffe (Medical exemption)
Brian Edwards (Transfer)
Adarius Lemons (Transfer)
3 stars
Jake Allen (Transfer)
Ventrell Miller
James Houston (Transfer portal)
Donovan Stiner
Kadarius Toney
Shawn Davis
Nick Smith (Medical DQ)
Lacedrick Brunson
Starters (10)
Zach Carter - Appeared in every game in 2020 and has become one of the Gators’ best defensive linemen.
C.J. Henderson - started his sophomore and junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft early. He was picked 9th overall by Jacksonville in 2020.
Marco Wilson - joined an elite list of true freshmen to start their first collegiate game at cornerback for Florida. Started 3 years before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
Kyree Campbell - A starter on the defensive line, Campbell was one of the most important pieces on the defense in 2020.
T.J. Slaton - Played mainly as a reserve for three seasons before becoming a starter as a senior.
Brad Stewart - Stewart was a two-year starter at safety before becoming the starter at STAR In 2020. His interception of Joe Burrow sealed a win over LSU in 2018.
Ventrell Miller - The linebacker became a starter in 2020 and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice.
Donovan Stiner - Was a three-year starter at safety for the Gators (26 starts). Played in 46 games during his career at Florida.
Kadarius Toney - Was a gadget player for three years before an incredible breakout senior season. Toney started 10 games in 2020. Led team with new career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (831), and all-purpose yards (1,228).
Shawn Davis - A two-year starter, Davis was a reliable safety for the Gators the last two seasons. He missed time in several seasons due to injury.
Role Player (5)
Kemore Gamble - Gamble hadn’t made an impact prior to the 2020 season. He caught his first touchdown pass against Georgia and could be the starter in 2021.
Malik Davis - Injuries set Davis back at the beginning of his career. He was healthy and productive in 2020 and still flashes at times.
Brian Edwards - Edwards played in 18 games during two seasons. He ultimately left Florida and transferred to Central Michigan to reunite with Jim McElwain and the staff he committed to at Florida.
James Houston - Appeared in 35 games in four years at Florida. Entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season.
Lacedrick Brunson - Has played almost exclusively on special teams in four seasons. Had a career-high six tackles against Vanderbilt in 2019.
Little to no impact (8)
Kadeem Telfort - the highest-rated player in the class instantly got caught up in a credit card fraud scheme while in his first year at Florida. He left the school without ever playing a down.
James Robinson - during his initial health screening there was an issue found with his heart and he was forced to medically retire from football. Has remained around the team and in school at Florida.
Daquon Green — Spent two years at Florida, redshirting his freshman season before transferring to Murray State.
TJ Moore - has appeared in 19 games in four seasons as a reserve offensive lineman.
Elijah Conliffe - Played in 19 games over two years before taking a medical exemption for an injury.
Adarius Lemons - rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries as a freshman but didn’t fit in with the new coaching staff and announced he was transferring after the Kentucky game in 2018. Lemons was arrested in 2018 and charged with domestic battery.
Jake Allen - Allen redshirted as a freshman in 2017 but transferred before the 2018 season after Dan Mullen took over at Florida.
Nick Smith - Played in just one game at Florida in two seasons before a neck injury forced him to medically retire.