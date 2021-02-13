GatorsTerritory - Looking back at the Florida Gators 2017 recruiting class

When asked about their recruiting classes on National Signing Day a lot of coaches will tell you to come back in 3-4 years. Today Gators Territory is looking back four years to the Florida Gators 2017 recruiting class.

Florida's class was ranked ninth in the country, fourth in the SEC, and second (behind FSU) in the state.

This was Jim McElwain's final recruiting class at Florida and a class that was being recruited and signed with the thought that Florida's football program was on the rise. The Gators had won the SEC East twice and should have started to see some off-field benefits in recruiting thanks to their play on the field.

In total Florida signed 23 players in the 2017 recruiting class with 15 4-stars and seven 3-stars.

How did it shake out?

We break the class down into three categories, players that started for the Gators, role players, and guys who, for one reason or another, never made an impact in orange and blue.