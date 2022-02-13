Lopinto & O'Leary on the Mic

No. 7 Gators Defeat Kennesaw State Owls to Open 2022 Campaign

Emma LoPinto notches six goals - the most goals by a Florida player in a season opener in program history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The seventh-ranked Florida lacrosse team kicked off the 2022 season on a high note on Saturday, defeating the Kennesaw State Owls 22-7 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. This is the fifth-straight season opening win for Florida and they move to 9-4 overall in season openers.

Florida was led offensively by freshman Emma LoPinto, who notched eight points on six goals and two assists in her collegiate debut. That marks the most goals scored by a Florida player in a season opener in program history and ties the program record for most goals scored by a freshman. Danielle Pavinelli added four goals of her own in the victory - tying her career-high - followed by two apiece from Maggi Hall and Emily Heller.

Eight Gators each registered one goal on the afternoon: Paisley Eagan, Brie Catts, Kaala Puglisi, Celeste Forte, Ashley Gonzalez, Charlotte Harmon, Kylee Hubiak and Bella Palagonia. Gonzalez registered a career-high four assists on the afternoon, while LoPinto and Pavinelli each dished out two assists in the victory. Six players tallied a single assist as well: Heller, Shelton Sawers, Madison Rielly, Whitney Albert, Forte and Kelly Schluederberg.

Florida won the battle in the draw circle, coming up with 18-of-32 draws - led by four apiece from Heller and Sawers. The Gators' defense held the Owls to just 7-of-18 shooting in the game and registered 10 caused turnovers. Forte led the way with two, while Leigh Lingo, Catherine Flaherty, Becky Browndorf, Maeson Tydings, Sarah Mackey, Eagan, Hall and Gonzalez each recorded one.

Emma Wightman and Mackey each notched a team-high two groundballs, while 10 other Gators each recorded one groundball in the win. In the cage, Reznick tallied three saves in her 45:00 between the pipes, while Julia Hammerschlag notched one save in her 15 minutes of action.

The Gators return to the field on Tuesday to take on Scotland in an exhibition game. Opening draw is set for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Records No. 7 Florida (1-0) Kennesaw State (0-1)

How it Happened

* The Gators got on the board first thanks to Emma LoPinto's first goal in a Gator jersey just over 90 seconds into the game. Danielle Pavinelli followed with her first goal of the season and LoPinto added her second of the day to put Florida up 3-0.

* Kennesaw State got on the board with 7:56 remaining in the first quarter, but Florida answered less than two minutes later, with LoPinto netting her first collegiate hat trick. The Owls cut their deficit to two at 4-2, but the freshman LoPinto once again answered, recording her fourth goal with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter to put Florida up 5-2 going into the break.

* The Owls got on the board first in the second quarter, but Florida strung together a 6-0 run behind goals from Emily Heller, Pavinelli (2), Maggi Hall (2) and Paisley Eagan.

* Kennesaw State pulled back to within seven goals with just under two minutes left in the half, but LoPinto tallied her fifth goal with six seconds remaining in the frame to put the Gators up 12-4 going into the locker room.

* Coming out of the half, Kennesaw State pulled to within seven at 12-5, but Florida answered with the duo of Ashley Gonzalez and LoPinto - each adding a goal and an assist to put the Gators up 14-5 with 10:05 left in the third quarter. After the Owls got one back at 14-6, the Gators went on a 7-0 run behind goals from Pavinelli, Heller, Puglisi, Forte, Harmon, Palagonia and Hubiak.

* The Owls would add one more to their column, but Brie Catts posted the first goal of her career to close out the game 22-7.

Notables

* Freshman Debuts:

* LoPinto registered six goals and two assists in her freshman debut

* Tied the freshman record for goals in a game

* Most goals in a season opener by any player

* Forte registered one goal and one assist, as well as two caused turnovers

* Catts recorded her first goal in her collegiate career and added a draw control

* Alexa Waters recorded two draw controls and Josie Hahn notched a draw control in their first Gator game

* Gator Debuts:

* Leigh Lingo posted one caused turnover and one groundball in her Gator debut

* Madison Rielly recorded a career-high one assist in her first game as a Gator

* Catherine Flaherty registered a career-best one groundball and one caused turnover in the Orange & Blue

* Florida is now 9-4 in season openers, including five-straight wins

* The Gators improve to 3-0 in the series against the Owls, including a 1-0 record in Gainesville, Fla.

* UF improves to 122-5 (.961) against opponents not ranked in the IWLCA Top-25 poll

* Florida owns an impressive 108-19 (.850) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 152-2 (.987) in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 30-straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Paisley Eagan has recorded a draw control in 19-straight games, tied for the eighth-longest streak in program historyCareer-Highs

* Danielle Pavinelli tied her career-high with four goals on the afternoon and tied her career-best in assists with two. Set a new career-high in points with six

* Ashley Gonzalez dished out a personal-best four assists and recorded five points

* Shelton Sawers tied her career-high with one assist and registered a career-high four draw controls

* Becky Browndorf recorded the first draw control of her career

* Sarah Mackey recorded a career-high two groundballs and a caused turnover

* Whitney Albert recorded her first career assist

* Emily Heller tied her career-high with one assist

* Charlotte Harmon tied her career-high with one goal

* Kylee Hubiak recorded the first goal of her career and tied her personal-best with one draw control

* Emily Lortz tied her career-high with one groundball

* Kelly Schluederberg tied her career-best with one assist and one draw control

* Bella Palagonia recorded the first goal of her career and tied her personal-best with two draw controls

Insight from O'Leary

* "It was great to get back out onto the field today. We saw a lot of bright spots, including some from our newcomers, but we were also able to see places where we need to improve to continue to have success. We are looking forward to getting back to work and building on that foundation this week."

Up Next

* The Gators are back in action on Tuesday with an exhibition game against Scotland

* Opening draw is set for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium