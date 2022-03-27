LSU Evens the Series - News, Notes, Highlights, & Quotes

No. 21 LSU Evens Series with No. 8 Florida

Deric Fabian and Sterlin Thompson connected for home runs in the game two loss.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 8 Florida fell to No. 21 LSU by a score of 16-4 to even the series in front of a record crowd at Florida Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Tigers (16-7, 2-3 SEC) jumped out in front of the Gators (17-6, 3-2 SEC) in the opening frame, as each of LSU's first-two batters came across to score. After a leadoff walk by Cade Doughty, Tre' Morgan connected for a two-run homer to right-center field to put the Tigers up, 2-0.

LSU extended its lead to 8-0 in the third with six runs, highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of Brayden Jobert and a solo shot by Gavin Dugas. The Florida pitching staff found a groove in the middle innings thereafter, holding the Tigers to one run in the fourth-through-sixth innings. Right-hander Tyler Nesbitt led the effort with 1 2/3 shutout innings, scattering two walks while striking out one.

Behind by nine runs, the Gators utilized the long ball in an attempt to claw back in the bottom of the sixth. Deric Fabian opened the frame with a solo homer to right on a 0-2 breaking ball for his second big fly of the year. Following a subsequent single by Colby Halter Sterlin Thompson blasted a two-run homer out of the ballpark down the right-field line. Florida tacked on one final run in the frame, with Kendrick Calilao doubling to left center to plate BT Riopelle.

With the deficit reduced to 9-4, right-handed reliever Philip Abner entered in the seventh and produced a scoreless inning to hold the score. Karl Hartman replaced Abner in the eighth and churned out another zero, but the Tigers scored seven runs in the ninth to make it 16-4.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat (3-2) lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out one.

LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard (2-0) picked up the victory. The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Thompson (2-for-3) was the lone Gator to notch multiple hits in the loss.

NOTABLES

* Florida Ballpark welcomed a record crowd of 8,306 fans for Saturday night's game.

* Florida is now 52-65-1 all-time vs. LSU including a 27-19 mark at home.

* Florida is 23-18 vs. the Tigers under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan

* The Gators have won 13 of the last 22 meetings including 8 of the last 13.

* Florida is 38-8 across the program's last 46 regular season games at Florida Ballpark.

* The Gators are 23-5 in their last 28 regular season home games.

* The Gators have won 16 of their last 20 games overall.

* Jud Fabian saw his team-leading 11-game hitting streak come to an end.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the loss…

"It's disappointing. We walk the leadoff man to start the game. It's hard to do that with those guys coming up behind him. We gave up two in the first. That wasn't the issue. We did the same exact thing in the third, walked the leadoff man and then had the big inning there. It was just a game that got away from us in a hurry. It's really that simple. The fans were awesome. Just by eyeballing it, probably the biggest crowd we've ever had here. Was really looking forward to tonight. Felt really good going into the game, I honestly did. Credit LSU's hitters. They did a nice job."

On the team's starting pitching behind Hunter Barco

"We have a plan for tomorrow. We've got plenty left. It is a bit frustrating. We've got to find other guys, other starters, that we can win with other than Hunter. I think the most frustrating part is they're certainly capable. We've all seen that a few of these pitchers have a tremendous amount of success with certain spots and with other spots not have the same success. It's a bit frustrating, but we've got no other decision to make right now other than worry about tomorrow."

On Nesbitt's return…

"He gets ready quickly. Everybody is different when they come back from Tommy John. He's one of those guys who can get ready in a hurry. Really pleased with the inning Abner threw, too. That's why he only threw one, so he can be available for tomorrow."

UP NEXT

Florida and LSU face off in the series finale on Sunday, March 27 at 12 p.m. The matchup will stream live on SEC Network+.