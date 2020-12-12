GatorsTerritory - LSU ruins Gators' senior night, playoff hopes





A 3-5 LSU team that was without its best offensive player, best defensive player, and starting a freshman at quarterback stood in the middle of the ring and traded blows with the SEC East Champion Florida Gators until kicker Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal to end the Gators’ hopes of playing for more than an SEC Championship this season.

The 37-34 loss drops the Gators to 8-2 on the year, with a date in Atlanta against the Crimson Tide in a week’s time.

For only the second time this season, the Gators received the opening kickoff this year. Florida has won seven coin tosses this year and deferred all seven times, with Missouri winning and electing to receive in their game against the Gators. Despite the change, Florida’s offense drove right down the field.

Kyle Trask hit Kadarius Toney for 44-yards, then Dameon Pierce for 17 more, before the Gators turned to the running game. Pierce carried the ball four times all the way down to the LSU 9 and a new set of downs. Florida tried to run it with Pierce twice, throw it, and even got down to the one-yard line after a penalty on the field goal attempt, but Malik Davis failed to get into the end zone on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.

After that, the sparring commenced.

LSU scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game to tie things up and took the lead two drives later. It was an impressive performance for the Tigers, who looked less like a team that barely had enough scholarship players

There was no quit in the Tigers, who have suffered injuries, opt-outs and some of the most lopsided losses in recent history on the field.

The Tigers marched right down the field numerous times on Florida’s defense. They piled on more than 400 yards.

LSU freshman Max Johnson became the first LSU Tiger, ever, to throw for three touchdowns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

At the end of the game, it came down to kickers. Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal in fog so thick a Hollywood props assistant would have been fired on the set. The Gators quickly moved the ball into LSU territory but Evan McPherson’s 51-yard try sailed left and the Tigers rushed the field.

The season isn’t over for the Gators but they won’t be going to the College Football Playoff. They could still make a New Year’s Six bowl game, but their dreams of a National Championship died Saturday night at the hands of LSU.