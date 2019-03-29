GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Lucas Krull is expected to have quite the impact in 2019. The Gators tight end arrived on campus last summer, however, the 2018 season was about Krull learning the ropes around the sport again.

"I think last year was my acclimation period," said the 6-foot-6 playmaker. "I came in and I needed to relearn football."

Krull was a baseball player that turned to football once again.

Things would take time for him. He was not only preparing his body for football but he was also learning a brand new position.

"Coming from high school I was more of a receiver. I ran and caught all the balls. I came here and I had to learn fronts," he explained. "Now I can go up to the drawing board and show [tight ends] coach [Larry] Scott all the fronts, and I can show what play we are doing and where I have to be."

“I think his comfort level right now is growing,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. ““Even though he didn’t play a ton last year, he was able to get experience throughout the year, which I think really helped get him back into a football mindset.”

According to Krull, learning how to block was the biggest adjustment. He heavily relied on coach Scott but also on the veterans in his unit. C'yontai Lewis, Moral Stephens, and RJ Raymond have all made an impact on Krull.

" I was able to lean on them everyday. They weren't guys that pushed me aside. Those were guys that took time out of their day to help me go over the playbook, help me more working routes, technique and blocking," he said. "Having those guys was a foundation for me being the guy that we can rely on this year. For me it's been a blessing to have them in my life."

Lewis took a special interest in Krull. The former Gators tight end made sure Krull never had his head down.

"When I had a bad rep or something wasn't coming along, when I struggled with my blocking, the techniques, he was always harping on me saying, 'when I came here I had no idea how to block either. You just have to stay with it and trust the process. It's going to come to you,'" recounted Krull. "Now I can say it's come to me.

"I have been able to be blessed to say that him and coach Scott have been the reasons why I have been able to say that I can now block, and now I can be a guy in the trenches and not just be a guy that goes around to catch the ball."

Krull certainly has the frame to be mismatch nightmare but he can also be an extra wall in the trenches. In an earlier press conference, Mullen made it clear, Krull will need to be "a key contributor" this year.

Why? Because in Florida's offense the tight ends fulfill a wide range of roles.

"I mean they’re playing wide receiver sometimes, they’re playing slot receiver sometimes, they’re a motion H-back sometimes, they’re an on the line tight end sometimes, so we ask them to do an awful lot," said Mullen. "I think that year of experience now, kinda breaking back into football helps him as he gets into this year now.

“He’s a mismatch problem for guys because he’s got great size, great speed and athleticism, catches the ball really well,” Mullen added “And as he’s getting into the physical aspect and the blocking aspect of playing football on a daily basis instead of some of it just catching the ball in the backyard stuff, I think that year has helped him get ready for this year.”

Unfortunately, Krull hit a road block this spring. The redshirt junior fell awkwardly on his shoulder during the second spring practice and has yet to return to the field.

"I'm feeling a lot better," he said. "I'm starting to get my mobility back and hopefully I'll be back next week."

“He got banged up the other day at practice with a shoulder, unfortunately,” Mullen said. “And it’s one of those rules that I guess the NCAA says that it’s supposed to keep you safe, that you can’t have any padding on, and he fell on the ground and hurt his shoulder. So, if he had any bit of padding on, he wouldn’t have gotten injured. It’s a rule that causes players to be injured. It’s not about player safety. It’s about getting guys hurt, unfortunately.”

Prior to his injury, however, we had the chance to see how much Krull can really change the offense. And it was clear, Feleipe Franks and Krull have chemistry.

"He is one of my best friends here," said Krull about Franks. "He is a guy that we always mess around with.

"It's something we have always had but its more's now since I'm playing more. Having him as my quarterback its awesome. We click. We have fun. And we have the same mindset. We are emotional guys. I'd say thats one reason why we click so well.

"We like to attack everything; we are heavy competitors. We always want to win."

Krull continues to learn more about his position from the sidelines this spring, working on perfecting his craft.

"The little details... Working on being the exact on my routes, in my technique and my steps to block."

He is also working on being the guy, the younger tight ends in the room can look up to. Just like Lewis and company were for him.

"Coming into this year I knew that I was going to be the guy that these guys will have to lean on," said Krull. "Since I'm not out there with them, I'm doing what coach Scott is doing. I'm trying to coach them up as much as I can; trying to help as much as I can. I know what they are coming from."







