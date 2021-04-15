GatorsTerritory - Mace named to Golden Spikes Watch List

Tommy Mace is one of 45 players on USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The Golden Spikes are awarded to the best college baseball player in the country.

Mace was on the preseason watch list, along with Jud Fabian and Hunter Barco, but is the only Florida Gators on the midseason list. Mace is 4-0 on the season with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. The fourth-year junior has struck out 60 batters in 45 innings.

"We are happy to recognize forty-five amateur athletes on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list who put together stellar performances throughout the first half of the season," said Paul Seiler, USA Baseball's Executive Director and CEO. "Each of these athletes have proven themselves worthy of consideration for this prestigious award and we cannot wait to watch the rest of this exciting season unfold before announcing our semifinalists in June."

The Gators have had three players win the award. Catcher Mike Zunino was first in 2012. Logan Shore (2016) and Brady Singer (2018) have also won the Golden Spikes.

The committee will continue to maintain a rolling list until semifinalists are named on June 8.