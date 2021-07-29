Making the Case: Azareyeh Thomas
Azareyeh Thomas has nearly 30 offers but the four-star athlete who could play cornerback or safety in college - and has the length and athleticism to contribute at receiver as well - has narrowed his decision to three schools.
Florida, Georgia Tech and LSU are the three programs remaining for the Niceville, Fla., standout and some important dates are coming up.
Thomas visited LSU in June and absolutely loved his time in Baton Rouge. It went so well that arguably the Tigers have the edge in his recruitment. But the four-star will be at Florida’s Friday Night Lights Camp this weekend to give the Gators another shot in his recruitment.
In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network talk about where Thomas stands in his recruitment and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his opinion on where he sees Thomas ending up.
FLORIDA
Shortly after his official visit in Gainesville, Thomas labeled Florida as "the standard" due to the school's reputation both on the field and in the classroom. The Gators extended an offer in January and Thomas has felt like a top priority ever since, especially for cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, the coach who offered him and continues to dedicate a whole lot of energy to his recruitment. Florida is also the lone in-state school in Thomas' top three. He is intrigued by the program's culture and ability to manufacture NFL talent in the secondary, so the Gators have a lot going for them in terms of their pursuit of the Rivals250 prospect. - Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com
GEORGIA TECH
Georgia Tech got in first on Azareyeh, thanks to his older brother Juanyeh being a highly regarded safety on the Jackets team for the last three years. The Thomas family is very connected with the Tech program, thanks to Juanyeh and Azareyeh and is close to many of the guys currently on the team as well as Geoff Collins and his staff. LSU seems to have gained the most momentum post-visit, but a down year for the Tigers and an improved Tech 2021 season could change things closer to signing day. But the Jackets are in a tougher spot coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, and the coach who recruited Juanyeh to Tech is no longer on the staff. Florida is the other team in the mix and he is visiting there again soon as well, so don’t count out the Gators, either. - Kelly Quinlan, JacketsOnline.com
LSU
Thomas released his final three schools and it was not surprising to see LSU make the cut. The Tigers, led by cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond, have been trending in the right direction with Thomas ever since his June official visit. LSU owns 100 percent of the FutureCasts for Thomas right now, but I do think it’s a tighter race with Florida than some realize. He will be at the Gators’ Friday Night Lights event this weekend. LSU is still in a good spot with Thomas, but Florida could make things more interesting as we approach the season. - Julie Boudwin, Tigerdetails.com
THE VERDICT
Thomas has family connections to Georgia Tech, and Florida is the in-state school that is still trying to convince him it’s the right spot but it looks like LSU has the lead in his recruitment. That June visit to Baton Rouge was super important for Thomas to convince him it would be the best spot for him. Playing cornerback or safety in college is what the four-star will do, and LSU does such a phenomenal job developing players at those positions. Florida will have a shot at its Friday Night Lights camp, but it’s going to be an uphill battle. Right now, I see Thomas picking LSU.” - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director