Making the Case: Azareyeh Thomas

FLORIDA

Shortly after his official visit in Gainesville, Thomas labeled Florida as "the standard" due to the school's reputation both on the field and in the classroom. The Gators extended an offer in January and Thomas has felt like a top priority ever since, especially for cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, the coach who offered him and continues to dedicate a whole lot of energy to his recruitment. Florida is also the lone in-state school in Thomas' top three. He is intrigued by the program's culture and ability to manufacture NFL talent in the secondary, so the Gators have a lot going for them in terms of their pursuit of the Rivals250 prospect. - Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech got in first on Azareyeh, thanks to his older brother Juanyeh being a highly regarded safety on the Jackets team for the last three years. The Thomas family is very connected with the Tech program, thanks to Juanyeh and Azareyeh and is close to many of the guys currently on the team as well as Geoff Collins and his staff. LSU seems to have gained the most momentum post-visit, but a down year for the Tigers and an improved Tech 2021 season could change things closer to signing day. But the Jackets are in a tougher spot coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, and the coach who recruited Juanyeh to Tech is no longer on the staff. Florida is the other team in the mix and he is visiting there again soon as well, so don’t count out the Gators, either. - Kelly Quinlan, JacketsOnline.com

LSU



Thomas released his final three schools and it was not surprising to see LSU make the cut. The Tigers, led by cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond, have been trending in the right direction with Thomas ever since his June official visit. LSU owns 100 percent of the FutureCasts for Thomas right now, but I do think it’s a tighter race with Florida than some realize. He will be at the Gators’ Friday Night Lights event this weekend. LSU is still in a good spot with Thomas, but Florida could make things more interesting as we approach the season. - Julie Boudwin, Tigerdetails.com

THE VERDICT