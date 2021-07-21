Making the Case: Four-star RB Omarion Hampton

*****

FLORIDA

Florida right now is probably second and North Carolina is the frontrunner. Florida wants two running backs in the class and Hampton is near the very top for them but there are other names as well, including in-state running backs Jaylon Glover and Terrance Gibbs. Based on what I’m hearing, North Carolina is the frontrunner based on location and that would make sense, along with the opportunity for Hampton to play in Chapel Hill. But Florida is battling and does want multiple running backs in this class. - Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

*****

NORTH CAROLINA

Hampton has been on the North Carolina campus the most of any class of 2022 prospect. He attended several public spring practices, the spring game and he took full advantage of the June 1 open period with multiple unofficial visits capped off by an official visit the last weekend of June. The Tar Heels made him a priority recruit, being an in-state kid. They have a great pitch to him by having two running backs selected in the NFL Draft in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. - Deana King, TarHeelIllustrated.com

*****

PENN STATE

Penn State won't be the school for Hampton because the Nittany Lions just picked up commitments from Rivals250 running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. However, they were close to landing Hampton, who I had listed as 1B on Penn State's recruiting board, along with Singleton. Following his official visit, sources close to Penn State felt good about the Nittany Lions' chances. There was even talk that he may decide sooner than expected, which is why I believe North Carolina ended up using an official visit to get him on campus that final weekend in June. The original plan, from what I understand, was for Hampton to save that UNC official visit for the season. Ultimately, I believe his family wanted him to stay closer to home, which is why the Tar Heels should be the school. - Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

*****

THE VERDICT