GatorsTerritory - Making the Case: Leonard Taylor

Florida and Miami are the final two for four-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who has had one of those teams among his frontrunners for a long time and the other one is surging toward the top of his list.

The Miami (Fla.) Palmetto standout has had a longstanding relationship with the Gators, he has a great bond with assistant coach David Turner among others and he’s been to Gainesville multiple times and seemed to love each trip. Taylor has said that he has the best relationship with Florida’s staff and that could go a long way.

But watch out for Miami. The Hurricanes were not among his favorites late in his junior season but the Miami coaching staff has turned up the heat on the local prospect and like in many recruitments, staying closer to home could become more appealing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor has not been able to take visits for months. The four-star won’t be able to see any campuses - or get back to Florida - until at least September. That could be playing a positive factor for Miami as Taylor works through the back end of his recruitment.

It is now almost certain that Taylor will stay in-state and play for one of the power programs. Will it be the Gators or the Hurricanes? We asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

