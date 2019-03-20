It doesn't matter if you verbally committed to a program or still on the market; if you soak up the attention of additional schools and it's before National Signing Day, schools are going to keep knocking on the door until the final buzzer sounds.

The Gators are in hot pursuit of dozens of uncommitted prospects, but are hoping to work their magic by changing the mind of some prospects as well.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory dishes out the trio of prospects committed elsewhere that Florida is making the strongest case with.