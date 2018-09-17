GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Malik Davis will not suit up for the Gators for 'an extended amount of time,' after breaking his foot in Florida's win against Colorado State.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday. The Gators running back injured his left foot during the first half of Saturday's contest. He exited the field and went straight into the medical tent on the sideline. He was then seen leaving the tent wearing a boot and heading back to the locker room.

"We're all praying for Malik for a speedy recovery," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "We have some guys that can step up like Dameon coming in, obviously Scarlett, Perine doing a good job as well. So we'll be fine but it's also a big loss for us and we'll be praying for him that he gets a speedy recovery."

In the first three games he had rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries, and during his freshman season he ran for 79 carries for 526 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a tough break for the Tampa native and redshirt freshman, who returned this season after tearing his ACL last season.

Davis demonstrated his potential early on in Mullen's system after amassing 61 yards on 13 carries.

Now Mullen and the Gators will turn to his other talented running backs to take up his reps. In addition to Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine, Dameon Pierce could see himself being added into the rotation.

Scarlett leads the teams in carries, running for 105 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Meanwhile, Perine has managed to record 99 yards on 13 carries. Pierce on the other hand has seen his stock rise in the first three games.

The true freshman running back has already earned his reputation on special teams and on Saturday recorded his first touchdown in his college career, after rushing 68-yards to the endzone. He currently stands as the team-leading rusher with 162 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

"I think he's doing a good job," Mullen said. "The big thing that I look for him; he's doing the things we ask of him. He's doing a good job on special teams. He's playing hard on special teams. He's a good player with the ball in his hands, it's doing the other little things that he's learning."

Although Davis will not suit up in Florida's game against Tennessee, Mullen expects linebacker David Reese and defensive back CJ McWilliams to return. However, defensive back Shawn Davis remains questionable for the team's first road game of the season.