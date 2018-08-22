GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Malik Davis was having a freshman season for the books, when it all came to an unexpected end.

“It was just like a catch and my knee just - just a funny way I landed," Davis recounted. “I knew something was wrong It just felt different than normal. I’ve sprained my knee before. It just felt different. I knew it was something wrong."

Davis was a consistent bright spot on offense for the Gators last season, leading the team with 526 rushing yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry, until his right knee gave out.

“It was hard. It was really hard," said the running back after he received the news. "I had a big support system. They tried to keep me positive, so that’s what I did. I stayed positive.”

The Tampa native made a promise to his teammates.

"I told them I’ll be back soon."

The running back kept his promise. Davis hit his rehab hard and surprised his fellow Gators when he was ready to go for fall camp.

"I didn’t expect him to come back so quickly and be so healthy and still doing the same stuff," said linebacker James Houston. "Cause I tore my ACL when I was junior in high school and it took me about a year to get back. He’s been about, I want to say six or seven months. He’s looking real nice, doing nice jump cuts.”

"To be honest with you in my head I thought he came back a little too early but he didn't come back too early," said running back Adarius Lemons. "Malik is strong, sound, and his knee is well."

"He was determined and he wouldn’t let him being a freshman hold him down," added offensive lineman Tyler Jordan. "He wanted to make a name for himself, and that’s what he did.”

Davis is now hoping to make it a sophomore season to remember. According to the talented runner, he was 100 percent as soon as fall camp started.

"I wasn’t nervous. I was ready to get out there and make those cuts, big runs," he said. “Once I got my first tackle, my first hit, first couple runs, I felt back. I felt like myself.”

Davis returns to the field to a different Florida. The Gators have a whole new staff and Davis likes the changes he has seen.

“We’ve got some of the best strength and conditioning coaches and equipment people. They’ve just been helping me out, making sure I come back strong," he said. "I have a big support system around me. Paul, our head trainer, and all our other trainers, they’ve been making sure I stay on top of my treatment and everything. It’s been going well.”

According to Davis, it was also not hard adjusting to the new playbook.

“It’s definitely a lot easier. Easy to catch on to….Less words, signals that will help us out, and it’s fast tempo.”

Although an ankle injury sidelined him for the latest scrimmage, Davis says he is ready to go for the opener. After being away from the game for ten months, Davis is eager to walk out of the tunnel on Sept. 1.

“It’s going to be a lot of excitement, joy, and a lot of winning," said Davis. " I’m just imagining running out in front of 90,000 people and winning. That’s all I’m thinking about – winning.”