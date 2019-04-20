GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Malik Davis made his Swamp return last weekend, when the running back stepped foot onto the field for the first time since he broke his foot last fall.

"It was very fun, just to come out, look at everybody compete and have fun," said the running back. "It was fun being able to watch everyone show what they can do."

Davis has had a string of bad luck since his arrival to Gainesville.

He not only suffered an ACL tear his freshman season but he also broke his foot his second season at Florida - running through that tunnel on Saturday meant everything.

"I felt pretty comfortable. This is my second time here, I felt comfortable with the playbook, with the O-linemen and the quarterbacks," he said. "It's a great feeling. I've been out for a while, two back-to-back injuries. It's just...people ask me all the time, 'Oh what is your expectations, what do you want?' I'm just happy to be back out there playing.

"It's just humbling, cause, you know, a lot of people take this game for granted," added Davis about his time away from football. "But when you out with an injury, it just makes you appreciate the game even more."

Davis is no stranger to injury rehab.

In his freshman season, the running back had to fight his his way back from the ACL tear. The Clearwater native admits this offseason, however, was a bit different.

"I feel much better," he stated. "I feel like this offseason, I took my game to another level just by my work ethic and just getting a longer workout, a longer offseason in with [Strength and Conditioning] coach [Nick] Savage."

There is no question, the running back room is talented. But Davis' time with Savage and his time in the film room helped him avoid playing catchup this spring.

"Even though I was out, I stayed mentally focused," explained Davis, "so you know I wasn't out there getting reps, I was on the field."

Now Davis will be on the field competing with the versatile Lamical Perine, the strong, fast Dameon Pierce, and an athletic Iverson Clement for reps.

"It's a big competition. We're competing every day, but at the same time we push each other," he said. " Everyone brings something different to the table and everyone works hard. That's the main thing."

Davis understands that the competition for playing time will be fierce, and he will need to use this offseason correctly or risk moving down the depth chart.

“The new coaches here, they’re big on every little detail. So, for me, my biggest thing is being mentally read," he said. "And I’m talking as me and our team, you know, we don’t lack talent. So, it’s just executing things mentally.”

"As a team, we’re going to work hard and do whatever it takes to be better and take our team and Gator Nation to the next level.”





