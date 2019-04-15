Another player enters the transfer portal.

Gators Territory can conform ALDot.com's report that Malik Langham has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The Florida defensive lineman redshirted his freshman season after signing with Dan Mullen and the Gators in 2018 - choosing Florida over Auburn and Alabama.

Although he was not pegged to contribute this year, his loss will be felt on the depth chart. The Gators have six defensive tackles on scholarship but Jaelin Humphries is the lone underclassman.

Langham was a former four-star recruit.

Follow Gators Territory as we continue to monitor this developing story and how it will affect Florida moving forward.



