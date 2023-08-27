Florida Tennis has announced the addition of Malwina Rowinska to their 2023-24 roster. The top 100 ranked player hails from Poland and will be joining the Gators after playing in nearly 50 global tournaments.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Head coach Roland Thornqvist has announced the addition of Malwina Rowinska to the 2023-24 Gator roster. Rowinska is globally ranked in the top 100 by the International Tennis Federation and has proven to be a strong addition to the Florida Gators.

Rowinska is a 5-foot-4 native of Warsaw, Poland, and currently sits at 81 in the World Junior Rankings. She has recorded 818.5 points and has competed in 42 tournaments with a career-high rank of 51.

With a variety of tournaments under her belt, Malwina has most recently found success at the European Junior Championships making it to the double's final. In tennis Europe, Malwina was also ranked seventh in U16 and tenth in U14 before gaining 2 singles titles in the U18 category. She currently holds 11 doubles titles in the U18 category as well as 4 national championships in singles, doubles, and teams.

Other top-level victories include making it to the 2022 US Open quarterfinals in doubles and competing at the Australian Open Juniors and Wimbledon. Rowinska has been exposed to professional tennis around the world and is ready to make Gainesville home for the 2023-24 season.