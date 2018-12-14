Dan Mullen has certainly lived up to his word in regards to showcasing the Gators' football program as a national brand on the recruiting trail.

Five-star prospects and top targets, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chris Steele, both attend high school out in California, while the likes of Marcus Banks and Nathan Pickering lace up the cleats out-of-state as well.

That trend has also carried over to the underclassmen, with 6-foot-8, 305-pound Andrew Gentry being a recent recipient of a Florida Gators offer.

A Rivals100 prospect from Littleton (Colo.) Columbine, Gentry checks in as the nation's sixth-ranked offensive tackle for the class of 2020.