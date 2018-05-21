It has been a busy spring for Tre Mann.

The Gainesville, Florida four-star guard has traveled to Dallas, Indianapolis and Atlanta to compete with his E1T1 United teammates in the Nike EYBL. Mann officially visited Tennessee and Florida. Oh, and there’s still the matter of getting his injured knee right. “It’s getting better it’s like 60 percent now. I’m just rehabbing it, icing it and chillin,” Mann said before assessing how he and his team have played thus far. “It’s been good. I played good the first two sessions, the second one I didn’t shoot it too well but I still played alright. We are 6-6 right now so it’s going alright. We just got to have a good weekend this next weekend at Boo Williams. I think we’ve got to win two games so if we do that we should be set for Peach Jam but we’re not set right now.”

E1T1 United guard Tre Mann Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

The No. 37 ranked prospect in the 2019 class, Mann has been on Florida’s campus numerous times. On May 1 he started an official visit that brought him to campus with both of his parents, his stepmother and his cousin Mike Williams. “It went pretty good,” said Mann. “It was better than I expected because I’ve been there so many times I thought I was really going to see the same stuff, and hear the same people talk. But it was better than I thought. They told me different things. It was just a nice overall visit. I had fun, I felt comfortable there.” Mann clarified what he meant about the Gators coaching staff telling him different things that made the visit better than he expected it to be. “Not really much that they said but what we did,” Mann said. “They had great power points that they showed me. They had videos, different videos. They showed me videos of my games at the [EYBL] sessions. It was videos of like a day on the campus. It was unique videos. The hotel was nice. Then they talked about how my family, my circle is right in Gainesville. Things like that.” Speaking of the campus, things were pretty quiet when Mann took his visit but he told us that was not important to him. “It didn’t really matter,” Mann said as he shrugged. “I know it would be a lot more people there [if he visited at another time] but I wasn’t looking for the people. I wanted to see the school, see the gym, and talk with the coaches. I wasn’t really thinking about the kids on school and all the people on school. That’s not what I went there for.”