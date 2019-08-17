News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 06:16:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Manuel details his OV plans, which prospects he is recruiting to Florida

Donfv4gafe7ayzdg8pry
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Since four senior wideouts are set to depart from Florida following the 2019 season, the program is looking to bolster their depth at the position group in this recruiting cycle.

Several pass catchers remain on UF's board, but Dan Mullen's staff already has a pair of four-star prospects set to join their receiving corps next year: Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel.

Manuel, who checks in as the 12th-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State, is locked in with the Gators, but says another SEC school is in the mix for his services.

Uszm4tjfsjosoamb0aft
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}