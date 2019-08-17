Since four senior wideouts are set to depart from Florida following the 2019 season, the program is looking to bolster their depth at the position group in this recruiting cycle.

Several pass catchers remain on UF's board, but Dan Mullen's staff already has a pair of four-star prospects set to join their receiving corps next year: Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel.

Manuel, who checks in as the 12th-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State, is locked in with the Gators, but says another SEC school is in the mix for his services.