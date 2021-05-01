 GatorsTerritory - Marco Wilson drafted by Arizona Cardinals
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:09:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Marco Wilson drafted by Arizona Cardinals

Declan Walsh
Staff Writer

As Marco Wilson’s shoe flew across the turf at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, the senior cornerback’s NFL prospects looked hazier than the dense fog hovering over Gainesville.

But Wilson enjoyed a much clearer view Sunday, realizing his dream of playing in the NFL when the Arizona Cardinals selected him 136th overall.

The 6-foot-1 corner was slotted into the starting lineup from day one in Gainesville. After recouping from an ACL injury in 2018, Wilson played the best football of his career his junior season with three interceptions and 36 total tackles

2020 plagued the whole Florida defense, and Wilson neared the end of a dreadful final season at UF with zero interceptions, zero tackles for loss, and seven fewer tackles than his junior season. He wrapped up his senior night with a decisive penalty that doomed UF to an upset loss against LSU and drew the immortal ire of Gator nation.

Florida’s pro day provided Wilson with a final showcase, however, and the Fort Lauderdale native grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He impressed in nearly every event, but Wilson’s standout performances came through a supersonic 4.37-second 40, a 136-inch broad jump, and a 4.25 short shuttle time.

These superhuman metrics vaulted Wilson back into the NFL Draft conversation, and the senior was ultimately selected comfortably in the fourth/fifth/sith round.

Wilson will need to improve his physicality and ball-tracking in order to succeed in the NFL, but his quick changes in direction and blazing speed make him a capable NFL athlete.

The Gators have now supplied three cornerbacks in the last years to the NFL, with C.J. Henderson’s selection in the 2020 draft and Duke Dawson in the 2018 edition.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL21hcmNvLXdpbHNvbi1kcmFmdGVkLWJ5LWFyaXpvbmEtY2FyZGlu YWxzP3lwdHI9eWFob28/c3JjPXJzcyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZmbG9yaWRhLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWFyY28td2lsc29uLWRyYWZ0ZWQtYnktYXJpem9uYS1j YXJkaW5hbHMlM0Z5cHRyJTNEeWFob28lM0ZzcmMlM0Ryc3MmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA5NiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=