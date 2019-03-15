GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Marco Wilson was tabbed to have a big sophomore season before tearing his ACL in Florida's second game of the season.

“It was really tough, but I already knew what to expect, because it happened to me in high school," said the Gators cornerback. "I just knew it was rehab, rehab, and I’ll be back on the field in no time.”

Wilson admits it was hard seeing his team fail to secure the win against Georgia and then playing at the Peach Bowl without him. However, he knew bigger things were going to come for him.

So Wilson put in the work.

There were of course some challenges.

"Seeing my leg get really small after surgery, a couple weeks after surgery, just in my head that really bothers me," said Wilson. "You lose all the muscle in your thigh, your quad, all that gone. So you just got to work on getting it back.

“I just prayed about it, just talk to God about it, and I know what’s going on with myself, so all I can do is just pray.”

Through his hard work and determination, Wilson was back running in December and is now participating in individual drills with his Gators squad.

Wilson has seen a few changes upon his return.

The team's attitude has changed but he is also returning to a brand new position coach, well almost new. Although Torrian Gray was not Wilson's coach his freshman season, Wilson's older brother, Quincy Wilson, was coached up by the Florida corners coach his final season.

“I was excited, because that’s the guy who really recruited me, so, that’s why I really came here, to get coached by that guy," explained Wilson. "I’ve seen what he’s done at Virginia Tech and the NFL, so I was really excited about that.

"He’s going to teach us to be ball-players on the field.”

Although Wilson is still limited this spring, the South Florida native is making sure he is not just sitting around the sidelines. He is helping out the younger defensive backs.

“Since I’m not doing 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, I can just watch them through their techniques and help them, coaching them up through film, stuff like that," said Wilson. "It’s really been beneficial for those guys.”

But as far as his rehab, Wilson is just taking it one step at a time.

“Really just going through spring, and just doing the drills that they ask me to do," Wilson said on whats next. "Then just getting prepared for the season through the summer.”

So maybe those races against CJ Henderson can wait a bit longer.

"Not doing that yet," joked Wilson.