During his midweek interview, Wilson told reporters he was still adjusting to his new role but was getting more comfortable at the position.

Todd Grantham and Florida decided to try something different in the secondary. The eleventh-ranked Gators made the decision to move Marco Wilson to STAR, replacing Trey Dean at the position.

Wilson started Satuday's contest against Missouri with quite the bang, literally. On the second play of the game, the redshirt freshman read the play perfectly, drilling Mizzou receiver Jalen Knox for a loss of two-yards.

"Marco, he loves football," Jon Greenard said. "Any time you've got a guy that loves football he'll be ready to go at any position. You take it all."

The Gators defense would force their first of six three-and-outs of the afternoon.

"He’s done a really good job learning (and) he’s a playmaker," Dan Mullen said. "That’s probably, that’s the second most important position in the secondary, and he’s really bought into adapting to that, and you see him making some plays."

Wilson was placed at the nickel spot for the first time on the road against South Carolina - that move became permanent against Vanderbilt last weekend.

"It’s more complex than just playing outside corner," Wilson said about playing his new position earlier this week. "You have to read more keys and you got to be more involved with things that are going on. Playing outside corner, you are on your own most of the time doing your own thing.

"Just adjusting to the quickness of the type of guys I’m covering. Because outside you don’t really get guys that are quick like that. Usually the guy in the slot is going to be real quick."

With the South Florida native taking most of the reps at nickel the last two games, the Gators yielded 77 passing yards against the Commodores and 204 passing yards against the Tigers.

It just seemed fitting that on Saturday, the defensive back put the nail in Missouri's hopes.

As Kelly Bryant was driving down the field, Wilson effectively clinched the win, picking off Bryant and ending the game.

"He's an athlete, he's got good hips, he can cover guys, now he's coming up to hit," Greenard said. "I always give him hell for it, but he likes to come up and hit now. So it's good. I love seeing him making plays, make plays at any position he does. So hat's off to Marco."

Wilson would finish the game with five tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception - a solid day work for a player adjusting to a new position.