GatorsTerritory - Marco Wilson stands out at UF Pro Day

The buzz around Florida's Pro Day centered on Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Kyle Trask but cornerback Marco Wilson did his best to steal the show.

Wilson burst on the scene at Flordia joining an exclusive list of freshman cornerbacks to start their first game. He had a solid freshman season but missed his sophomore campaign with torn ACL, played in C.J. Henderson's shadow when he came back as a junior, and then his senior season came. It was a step back in play for Wilson, who had set the bar high and then an ugly lapse in judgment and character tarnished the ending of the LSU game.

"I had a lot of energy. Made a good play. I was excited and just made an unfortunate mistake. That’s how that is. I wished it never happened," Wilson said after his Pro Day performance. "Everything’s not going to go your way. Are you going to face adversity in life and see how this can affect my team, affect me, affect my family, stuff like that. It opened my eyes to a lot of things. Certainly not something I’d ever do again."

More than a shoe throw, Wilson's play against Texas A&M and in some other games throughout the year weren't up to the standard he had set while at Florida. That made this day all the more important to Wilson. Without a Senior Bowl invitation or a chance to workout at the NFL Combine, this was going to be his one shot to work out in front of 31 NFL teams. Wilson started the day with solid height and weight measurements, nothing too off from where he was listed and then he got on the bench press. Wilson followed a defensive tackle, T.J. Slaton. That's not an advantageous position to be in, bench pressing right after a defensive tackle who outweighs you by almost 100-pounds. Slaton put up 27 reps at 225 pounds and Wilson, right after him, pushed 225 pounds off of his chest 26 times.

That number would have been the 27th best number, regardless of position, and four more reps than any other cornerback on the roster. For comparison, his former teammate CJ Henderson put up 20 reps at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Then it came time to jump.

To measure a player's vertical jump they stand near a wall or in this case a Vertec, the brand of the instrument used. Wilson walked up to the main Vertec pole and was instructed to raise his right hand up against the pole, a scout then measured where his middle finger reached on the pole and the apparatus was adjusted for his height and reach. Wilson's first jump set a mark, then his second reached over everything. The scouts, confused, made Wilson remeasure. When it was all said and done, Wilson had jumped literally and figuratively off the charts with a 43.5" vertical jump.