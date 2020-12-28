GatorsTerritory - Marco Wilson will enter 2021 NFL Draft

Florida Gators redshirt junior cornerback Marco Wilson is skipping the Cotton Bowl and entering his name in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gators Territory confirmed with the family. Matt Zenitz of Al.com was the first to report the news.

As a freshman in 2017, Wilson joined Joe Haden (2007), Janoris Jenkins (2008), and Marcus Roberson (2011) as the only four true freshmen to start at cornerback on opening day in program history. Wilson recorded 34 tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups that season. In 2018 his season ended in week three with a torn ACL. He missed the rest of the 2018 season but was able to return and start the 2019 season.

Wilson started 34 games for the Gators, including eight in 2020. He joins a list consisting of Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes, and Kadarius Toney, as Gators that will skip the Cotton Bowl and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.