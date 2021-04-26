GatorsTerritory - Marcus Gilbert announces retirement

After a decade in the NFL, former Florida Gators offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert is officially retiring from football.

"After ten seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire, "Gilbert wrote on Twitter. "I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me. I am thankful for the coaches, doctors, trainers and staff that have helped me along the way."

While at Florida, Gilbert got off to a slow start, with Urban Meyer even giving a quote that they almost threw him off the team, but Gilbert turned into a two-time National Champion and starting tackle in 30 games.

“He was a guy that was one foot in and one foot out for about two years. We were going to throw his butt out of here because he didn’t buy into the academics, the expectations, and workload," Meyer said of Gilbert in 2010. "Coach (Steve) Addazio and he have developed a father-son type relationship. He is going to graduate from Florida. He will have an opportunity to play at the next level, and he is one of our most consistent linemen. That’s just one of those great stories when you have a great mom and dad, which he has, and a position coach who is just non-stop on him and then obviously the God-given tools. He has turned into one of our better linemen."

Gilbert was selected 63rd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers from 2011-2018. He was the Steelers' Rookie of the Year in 2011.

"I would like to send a special thank you to the Rooney family, Coach Tomlin, Coach Kugler and Kevin Colbert for drafting me in 2011 and giving me the opportunity to live my dream and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years cheered on by the support of the best fans in the National Football league," Gilbert wrote of his time with the Steelers.

