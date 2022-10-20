Marina Markova finished the night with a team-high 14 kills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Florida volleyball team dropped a three-set contest to the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Exactech Arena.

The Gators move to 15-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play, while Georgia improves to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the league.

The Bulldogs took the first set in a tightly-contested 25-22 battle and followed with another close 25-23 win in the second. Georgia closed out the match with a 25-20 victory in the final set.

Marina Markova posted a team-high 14 kills on the night, followed by a seven-kill performance from both Merritt Beason and Sofia Victoria.

Alexis Stucky recorded 31 assists in the match, along with five digs.

As a team, Florida registered 9.0 blocks at the net, led by five from Gabrielle Essix. Beason added four on the night, while Markova posted three.

Elli McKissock paced the backcourt defense for the Gators, tallying 10 in the match. Stucky followed with five, while Emerson Hoyle, Bre Kelley and Beason each added three.

Behind the service line, Emily Canaan and McKissock each recorded a team-high two service aces.

Records No. 11 Florida (15-4, 7-2 SEC) Georgia (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

How It Happened

* Florida started the match with a 3-0 lead in the first, but the Bulldogs answered with an 8-0 run to force a timeout by the Gators. Out of the timeout, UF pulled to within three at the 15-12 mark, but the Bulldogs used another scoring run, this time 4-0, to take the 18-12 lead and cause Florida to use its final timeout of the frame. Following the break in action, the Gators went on a spurt, tying the set at 20-all after an 8-2 run. Florida took its first lead of the set since 3-2 at 22-21, but Georgia responded with a 4-0 run to clinch the first set.

* Markova posted a team-high five kills in the set, followed by four from Beason.

* The Gators jumped out to the 8-3 lead in the second set, forcing a Georgia timeout early. Florida kept it rolling out of the break, taking the six-point advantage at 12-6 – causing a second timeout from the Bulldogs. Georgia battled back to take the one-point lead at 18-17, this time forcing Florida to utilize its first timeout of the set. The Bulldogs took the 22-18 advantage out of the break and although the Gators pulled to within one at 24-23, Georgia held on for the 25-23 win.

* Markova once again led the offense, finishing the set with five kills.

* Georgia took the 7-3 lead early in the third frame, but Florida dug its way out of the hole to tie the set at 7-all. The teams continued to trade points, with neither side holding more than a two-point advantage until the Bulldogs pulled ahead three at 16-13. Georgia took as large as a five-point lead at 21-16, but the Gators fought back to within three at 21-18 to force a timeout by the Bulldogs. Georgia closed out the match on a 4-2 run to move to 4-3 in the conference.

* Victoria led the way in the final set, finishing with five kills. Markova added four, while Beason followed with three.





Notables





* This was Markova’s 13th match this season with double-digit kills

* The Gators move to 68-11 in the all-time series against the Bulldogs, including a 65-3 record under Mary Wise

* Florida is now 49-5 in three-set matches against Georgia

Up Next

