Mark Hocke Headed to Gainesville

Mark Hocke to Lead Gators Football Strength and Conditioning

Hocke will serve as the Gators Football Director of Strength and Conditioning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier has announced Mark Hocke as the Gators next Associate Head Coach/Director of Football Strength and Conditioning on Monday. He spent all four seasons (2018-21) at Louisiana with Napier, which included four straight Sun Belt West Division titles, a share of the Sunt Belt title in 2020 and 2021 Sun Belt Conference Champions.

Hocke began his collegiate coaching career at the University of Alabama in 2009 spending six seasons on head coach Nick Saban's staff and was with Napier in Tuscaloosa during the 2011 and 2014-15 seasons.

He helped coach three teams that won BCS National Championships (2009, 2012, 2013) and trained over 35 players that signed NFL contracts, including 10 first-round NFL Draft picks. The New Orleans native also headed the offseason Player Leadership Council.

He served as the head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Georgia in 2015, where he directed a 15-person staff that trained a pair of All-SEC honorees in offensive lineman as the Bulldogs finished the year with a 10-3 record, which included a win over Penn State in the Gator Bowl.

Hocke was on the strength and conditioning staff at Texas A&M (2017) and Florida State (2016). His certifications include CSCCC Certified, FMS Screen Certified as well as USA Weightlifting Level 1 Sports Performance Coach Certified.







