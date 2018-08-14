GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Marlon Dunlap was faced with a hard decision two years ago. The Charlotte, N.C. native needed a new direction. Thats when the North Carolina based defensive lineman made the decision to leave his home state; he needed to find a new home.

After looking through his options, Dunlap decided to take his talents down south to Gainesville.

“ I just felt like it was a better situation for me down here at the University of Florida," said Dunlap of his decision to transfer to UF. "I feel like this was a place I could really flourish and take my career to the next level. That’s why I chose to go another way, go a different route.”

“I just knew I wanted to go somewhere where I could take my career to the next level," added Dunlap. "When I was in high school my coach, Mo Collins, he went here. I felt like this was a place chose by God, basically.”

Dunlap sat out due to transfer rules last season, and this year he is having to adjust to a new staff.

"You just had to change along with everything that was going on. I knew I had to adapt to everything that was going on. I lost weight, got, smaller.”

As many Gators have said before him, Director of Strength and Conditioning Nick Savage has had a big impact on his game and body.

“I feel like I got very explosive when coach Savage came," he said. "When Coach Savage came I feel like I got quicker, a lot quicker and a lot faster, definitely a lot stronger. He developed me a lot. I mean a lot.”

Playing the three-technique and end, Dunlap feels more comfortable in Todd Grantham's 3-4 scheme.

“I love it. It’s a lot of stuff," said Dunlap. "I just like the versatility and how they have me doing a lot of different stuff. They have everybody doing a lot of multiple things. They play a lot of guys. I like that.

“I’m very comfortable," he added. "Just trying to improve every day, getting to know it better and better every day so when September 1 comes I can be fully prepared. I think, right now, I’m pretty good at where I’m at right now. Just improving every day. That’s the goal.”

Just like Savage's program has helped Dunlap's body prepare for the upcoming season, Grantham's coaching has allowed Dunlap to better his technique.

“I definitely have. I’ve seen me get faster. I’ve seen me get smarter. I’ve definitely grown up under Coach Grantham," he said. "He knows what he’s talking about, you can tell. His playbook is beautiful. It’s probably the best playbook I’ve ever seen in my life. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. I just learn from him, listen to him in meetings and learn from him.”

On Sept. 1 Dunlap will step onto the field for the first time in year; and he admits he will have to play through some nerves in the beginning.

"I’ll probably be nervous, butterflies running around in my stomach. I’ve never been in a big stadium like that," he said. "It’s going to be very interesting. I know that much. I’ll just be excited and ready to go. I haven’t played football in a real game in like a year. It’s going to be very exciting. I’m ready for that.”