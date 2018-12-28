ATLANTA -- At this time last year, Martez Ivey had a decision to make. The senior offensive lineman, then a junior, had to decide whether or not he would return for another season for the Gators.

Ivey chose to return and he has never regretted that decision.

“[I’m] more [NFL draft ready] than last year, that’s for sure,” Ivey said after Wednesday’s practice. “I was just making that decision based on the uncertainty of the future of the program and coming back also how the team was going to be and how the team was going to respond to the new staff. I’m glad I made the choice to come back. I wish I had another year to play for them.”

This is not the first time the offensive tackle has praised the current Florida staff. According to Ivey, working under offensive line coach John Hevesy and training with Director of strength and conditioning has allowed him to improve his technique and increase his strength.

“The first benefit was just with Coach Savage, just coming back and getting stronger and getting faster," explained Ivey. "And also coming back with Coach Hevesy and getting one more year to learn football and also technique.

"He’s a technician," Ivey added about Hevesy. "Everything is just about technique. It doesn’t matter what you do, good, bad, he’s going to teach you every play.”

"I think he’s approached every day since a year ago when I walked in the door, he’s approached as I think knowing that it is his last year here," said Hevesy about Ivey. "He loves the Florida Gators and everyday he’s got here he’s pushing himself to get better, he’s pushing the team to get better, he’s been a hell of a leader for me in the room and to me you hope that as a senior that’s what they’re doing, every one of them.”

"If you know what you’re doing, you play a lot faster," added Ivey. "There can be somebody better than you across the line, but if you know what you’re doing you can get there faster, you can get there first, you know how to handle it. It’s just … being in college in four years doesn’t hurt you at all, four or five years. It actually helps you to learn the game.”

In his final season at Florida, Ivey was able to check a few wins off, including breaking the losing streak against Florida State. On Saturday, the offensive lineman has one more chance to snap another skid, the Gators' losing streak against Michigan.

However, the tackle is more concerned about his team than the opposing side.

“It was never about revenge of wins and losses. It’s football, you win some you lose some," said Ivey. "There’s going to be a winner, there’s going to be a loser. But just the way the season played out it was worth coming back. I mean, it’s going to be a nice note to go out top-10 team in the nation, hopefully get a 10-win season.”



