Martin Freshman of the Week - Gators Ready for Noles
Martin Named SEC Freshman of the Week
The rookie averaged 3.73 kills per set, 1.91 digs per set and 1.91 blocks per set over weekend matches.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennedy Martin was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week after her performance at the Gators Invitational, as the league announced Monday afternoon.
Martin is the first Florida freshman to earn an SEC honor each of their first three weeks in the program. Her 117 kills are the most by a rookie through seven matches in program history.
Over the three matches, Martin averaged 3.73 kills per set, 1.91 blocks per set, 1.91 digs per set, 0.36 aces per set, a .301 clip and 5.05 points per set.
In the five-setter against Sacramento State, the rookie posted 17 kills, while adding seven blocks and seven digs. Those seven blocks were a then-career-high until she broke that mark the following night. She added an ace and an assist in the victory as well.
Against the Tigers, the Fort Mill, S.C. native registered a career-high nine blocks to lead the way for Florida. She also recorded a team-high 14 kills with a .312 clip to pair with nine digs, two assists and one ace.
In the final match of the weekend against Winthrop, Martin hit .368 with 10 kills. She had another strong defensive showing, posting five blocks and five digs. Behind the service line, she added two aces to round out her performance.
In the conference, she ranks first in both kills per set (4.50) and points per set (5.58), while sitting third in blocks per set (1.42). Nationally, she seventh in points per set, 13th in kills per set and 26th in blocks per set.
For her performances over the weekend, she was named to the Gators Invitational All-Tournament Team.
The Gators are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to in-state rival Florida State. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
Offensive Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Courtney Jackson, Arkansas and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M
Setter of the Week: Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
Freshman of the Week: Kennedy Martin, Florida
Florida Heads to Florida State for Midweek Matchup. The Gators and Seminoles set for in-state rivalry match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The third-ranked Florida volleyball team hits the road to face in-state rival Florida State on Tuesday in Tully Gym.
First serve is slated for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network with Sam Gore and Madison Fitzpatrick on call. The match can also be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 AM with Tom Collett and Nick Cheronis on the call.
Florida is coming off a 3-0 weekend at the Gators Invitational, defeating Sacramento State, Clemson and Winthrop. Florida State split its contests at the UCF Invitational last weekend – losing to Central Florida, while sweeping North Texas.
The Gators hold the 44-21 advantage over the Seminoles, including a 37-7 record under Mary Wise. In the last contest between the two squads, Florida took the 3-0 edge over FSU in Gainesville, Fla.
Last Time Out
* The No. 3 Florida volleyball team went 3-0 at last weekend at the Gators Invitational, picking up wins over Sacramento State, Clemson and Winthrop
* Offensively, the Gators were led by Kennedy Martin, who posted a team-high 41 kills across the three matches. AC Fitzpatrick followed closely with 37 kills of her own, while Anna Dixon and Sofia Victoria recorded 23 and 21 kills, respectively
* Alexis Stucky led the squad to a .305 clip over the three-day tournament, dishing out 105 assists
* At the net, Martin posted 21 blocks, averaging 1.91 blocks per set. Dixon and Gabrielle Essix each added 14 blocks of their own in the three victories
* In the backcourt, Elli McKissock registered 48 digs, including a season-high 23 against Sacramento State on Sept. 7. Alexis Stucky (22), Kennedy Martin (21) and Trinity Adams (20) all tallied at least 20 kills over the weekend
* Behind the service line, Adams and Stucky were lights out, registering eight and seven aces, respectively. Martin added four of her own, while McKissock tallied one National Spotlight
* As a team, the Gators are ranked in the Top-20 in the nation in the following:
* Hitting percentage (14th | .297)
* Blocks per set (20th | 2.79)
* Individually, four Gators are ranked in the Top-50 nationally:
* Kennedy Martin: points per set (7th | 5.58) | kills per set (13th | 4.50) | blocks per set (26th | 1.42)
* Gabrielle Essix: blocks per set (26th | 1.42)
* Anna Dixon: hitting percentage: (37th | .419)
* Alexis Stucky: assists per set (30th | 10.46)
Gators in the Polls
* After a 7-0 start to the season, including three wins over Top-10 teams, the Gators remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Top-25 Coaches Poll
* Five SEC teams are ranked in the Top 25: No. 3 Florida, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 24 Auburn. Texas A&M (24) is receiving votes in this week’s poll
Player of the Week
* Kennedy Martin earned her third SEC weekly honor in as many weeks on Sept. 11, grabbing the title of SEC Freshman of the Week
* Martin is the first Florida freshman to earn an SEC honor each of their first three weeks in the program. Her 117 kills are the most by a rookie through seven matches in program history
* Over the three matches, Martin averaged 3.73 kills per set, 1.91 blocks per set, 1.91 digs per set, 0.36 aces per set, a .301 clip and 5.05 points per set
* In the five-setter against Sacramento State, the rookie posted 17 kills, while adding seven blocks and seven digs. Those seven blocks were a then-career-high until she broke that mark the following night. She added an ace and an assist in the victory as well
* Against the Tigers, the Fort Mill, S.C. native registered a career-high nine blocks to lead the way for Florida. She also recorded a team-high 14 kills with a .312 clip to pair with nine digs, two assists and one ace
* In the final match of the weekend against Winthrop, Martin hit .368 with 10 kills. She had another strong defensive showing, posting five blocks and five digs. Behind the service line, she added two aces to round out her performance
No. 3 Florida at Florida State Broadcast Information Date & Time: Sept. 12 | 6 p.m. TV: ACC Network Live Stream: ACC | Live Stats: Statbroadcast | Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM Series Information – No. 3 Florida at Florida State Seminoles | 2023 season synopsis: 5-3
* This is the 66th meeting between the Gators and the Seminoles
* Florida leads 44-21 (37-7 under Mary Wise)
* 3-set: 25-7 | 4-set: 13-6 | 5-set: 6-8
* Home: 26-6 | Away: 15-11 | Neutral: 3-4
* Last Time Out: Sept. 13, 2022 | Gainesville, Fla. | W, 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-22)
(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)