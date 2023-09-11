Martin Named SEC Freshman of the Week





The rookie averaged 3.73 kills per set, 1.91 digs per set and 1.91 blocks per set over weekend matches.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennedy Martin was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week after her performance at the Gators Invitational, as the league announced Monday afternoon.





Martin is the first Florida freshman to earn an SEC honor each of their first three weeks in the program. Her 117 kills are the most by a rookie through seven matches in program history.





Over the three matches, Martin averaged 3.73 kills per set, 1.91 blocks per set, 1.91 digs per set, 0.36 aces per set, a .301 clip and 5.05 points per set.





In the five-setter against Sacramento State, the rookie posted 17 kills, while adding seven blocks and seven digs. Those seven blocks were a then-career-high until she broke that mark the following night. She added an ace and an assist in the victory as well.





Against the Tigers, the Fort Mill, S.C. native registered a career-high nine blocks to lead the way for Florida. She also recorded a team-high 14 kills with a .312 clip to pair with nine digs, two assists and one ace.





In the final match of the weekend against Winthrop, Martin hit .368 with 10 kills. She had another strong defensive showing, posting five blocks and five digs. Behind the service line, she added two aces to round out her performance.





In the conference, she ranks first in both kills per set (4.50) and points per set (5.58), while sitting third in blocks per set (1.42). Nationally, she seventh in points per set, 13th in kills per set and 26th in blocks per set.





For her performances over the weekend, she was named to the Gators Invitational All-Tournament Team.





The Gators are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to in-state rival Florida State. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.





Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee

Offensive Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee

Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Courtney Jackson, Arkansas and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M

Setter of the Week: Caroline Kerr, Tennessee

Freshman of the Week: Kennedy Martin, Florida