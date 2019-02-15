The Florida basketball staff is getting more and more involved in 2021 recruiting these days, and one player who is becoming more of a priority target for the Gators is Dulaney High School (Timonium, Md.) three-star point guard Ryan Conway . The Gators have plenty of company in that regard as the 6-foot 178-pounder already has several offers, from a mix of high and mid-major programs.

“Right now I have eight offers, TCU, Kansas State, Boise State, Old Dominion, Bryant, Mount Saint Mary’s, Towson and Loyola,” Conway said before adding that interest from high major programs has grown during his high school season. “Coach Pinkins from Florida has been reaching out to Coach Wise about me. I took a couple of unofficial visits to Maryland, they’ve been in the mix a lot so they have been recruiting me, I went on an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech maybe about two months ago for a game, that was great. I went to the University of Pittsburgh for a game maybe three or four weeks ago. Georgetown is in the mix too. I’ve been down for a couple of unofficials to Georgetown and they’ve been heavily recruiting me.”

Where does Conway’s interest level in Florida stand at this point?

“Oh great, great,” he said. “My boy Noah Locke is there so I know a couple of guys over there so my interest level is pretty high. I’ve watched them play a lot and I love the way they play. From what I know about them they are a great program and maybe one day, who knows, I could be a part of it one day.”

At this point Conway is wide open and interested in any program that is interested in him but visiting Gainesville is on his mind.

“I definitely want to get down there for an unofficial sooner than later but I don’t know when I will be down in Florida but I want to get down there as soon as possible,” said Conway.

At Dulaney (18-3) Conway shares the court with 2020 four-star small forward Che' Evans – who holds an offer from UF and recently listed them in his list of six schools – and small forward Ike Cornish has several mid-major offers. Make no mistake, Conway can get his when Dulaney plays. He had 35 points last Friday then on Wednesday Conway had 27 points and seven assists.



GatorsTerritory.com watched Conway with the Team Melo 16U team when they played Uplay Canada in May 2018. He has range on his jumper, a good first step, is steady with the ball, has active hands on defense and is a good rebounder for his size.

College coaches are not permitted to call, text, FaceTime etc., members of the 2021 class until midnight on June 15. Something that Conway is looking forward to.

“Oh yes sir, very much,” Conway said. “I was told that is when you learn what coaches are really interested in you. So I can’t wait for that because that’s when I’ll know who is serious about the recruiting process.”

Conway will run with the Team Melo 17U team this year and we expect a UF coach to be at each game they are permitted to attend and would not be surprised at a Florida offer during the travel team season.