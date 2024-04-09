Dujuan Davis talked about teams he could attend when he might announce, who will help with the decision and the Gators.





DUJUAN DAVIS

OFFENSIVE TACKLE •6'8" | 380 LBS

CLASS OF 2026 @ CENTRAL CATHOLIC | CLEARWATER, FL





"I could see myself at Ole Miss, UCF, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Florida. If things went right, I would commit right after my senior year of football. My mom and my cousin will help me make the best decision. The top three main factors will be the simple stuff: how far the school is, would I get a dorm room or an off-campus apartment? That's it. My overall thoughts on the Gators are that I love the school, everyone wants to go there, and I like the workout program. I could see myself going there in the future."