Massive OT Martin Veinberg relishes his time in Gator Country
N0t one but multiple European-based offensive linemen were on the receiving end of a game-changing offer from the Florida Gators this week, and both wasted no time finalizing visit plans for this p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news