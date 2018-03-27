On Sunday, three-star quarterback Brian Maurer participated in the Under Armour All-America Camp Series in Orlando.

Before partaking in group drills at the camp, Maurer talked to Inside the Gators about his visit to Florida on March 16th.

Maurer, who is Rivals’ 14th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, said that he was able to speak with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and head coach Dan Mullen while on his visit.

“I sat in a quarterback meeting with coach Johnson and I had a great talk with him,” Maurer said. “Sat and talked with coach Mullen for a little bit. You can tell the energy is definitely back at the University of Florida. There’s not much to miss about it; high energy, a lot of fast pace. I love the offense. The offense is changing. The whole culture is starting to change again. I think coach Mullen can definitely bring the Gators back to a national championship.”

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Ocala (Fla.) said that he was able to talk to the coaching staff about how he would fit in the Gators’ offense. Although he is listed as a pro-style quarterback, Maurer said he was told by Johnson that there would not be any trouble getting him adjusted to the system.

“We run a very similar offense at Westport,” Maurer said. “A lot of shotgun and read-action stuff. Throw screens, throw little quick passes. So coach Johnson did say I can fit very well with the offense.”

By the time his visit had concluded, Maurer left the campus without an offer from Florida. Maurer believes that he has not received an offer from the school due to the coaching staff change, but he expects to possibly be offered in the spring.

“I believe I just haven’t received an offer yet because of the new coaching staff,” Maurer said. “I was very close with coach Nuss. I was close with him. We talked a lot. He was about to offer me and then, you know, he got fired. You got to build a relationship with the new coaching staff. That’s just it.”

Maurer, who lives less than an hour away from Florida’s campus, said that he intends on taking a few more trips to the school in the future. He plans on attending the spring game on April 14th, Florida’s Friday Night Lights football camp and a 7 v.7 camp his team will be doing at the school over the summer.

As of right now, Maurer has visits to North Carolina, N.C. State and West Virginia lined up at the beginning of April.