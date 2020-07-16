The demolition of Florida's old ballpark began Thursday to make way for the new $85 million James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center. UF has partnered with Parrish McCall and Hellmuth, Obata + Kassabaum (HOK) for construction of the 140,000-square foot facility, which will be competed by Dec. 2021.

Florida's new baseball stadium, Alfred A. McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark, was erected in June and finishing touches are all that remain. The football program's standalone complex will be built on the site of McKethan Stadium, adjoining the indoor practice facility with a new weight room.

In addition to the team's locker room, meeting rooms and coaches' offices, the James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center will feature a cabana-style pool, an outdoor basketball court, a recording studio, a barbershop, lavish dining facilities, a rehydration room and a rehabilitation facility that includes hydrotherapy, indoor pools and more.

The standalone complex is part of the third phase of Florida's plan to revamp facilities. The first two phases included: the Otis Hawkins Center at Farrior Hall, Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center and Alfred A. McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark.