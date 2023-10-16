Mertz Collects SEC and Davey O’Brien Weekly Honors, Smack Earns Second SEC Honor









Mertz was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 while Smack collects Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.













GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a road victory in which the Gators totaled 41 points in a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina, two Gators are being honored on the SEC and National level for their performances on Saturday.













Mertz and Smack become the fifth and sixth Gators to gather SEC Weekly Honors during the 2023 season.













GRAHAM MERTZ









Graham Mertz has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday morning. This marks the second time in Mertz’s collegiate career that he has been named offensive player of the week for his respective conference. Mertz was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns versus Illinois during his time at Wisconsin.









Additionally, Mertz was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List for Week 7. By being named to the list, Mertz is now officially on the Midseason Watch List and is eligible for the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.









Mertz continued his already exceptional season with a career performance on Saturday. Mertz totaled 30 completions on 48 pass attempts, good for a completion percentage of 63. Those 30 completions led to 423 yards passing and three touchdowns.









This is the first 400-yard passing performance by a Gator quarterback since Anthony Richardson on Nov. 19, 2022 against Vanderbilt and the first ever 400-yard passing game by a Florida quarterback against South Carolina.









The Overland Park, Kansas native set career high marks in pass attempts and passing yards during Saturday’s contest. His two previous highs in these categories were set in Florida’s Week 1 contest against Utah.









Possibly the most impressive aspect of Mertz’s performance was leading the Gators offense on two drives late in the contest to complete a ten point comeback victory.









Down 27-37 with 9:11 remaining on the clock Mertz conducted a 75 yard scoring drive highlighted by three completions of 10, 17, and 19 yards all to Ricky Pearsall. The drive capped off with a four yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham.









After a defensive stop, Mertz was tasked with leading another 75 yard scoring drive to take the lead. Key completions of 26 yards to Pearsall and 22 yards to Eugene Wilson III eventually set up a 21 yard strike to Pearsall in the end zone giving the Gators a 41-37 lead.









After a game sealing interception and run out of the clock, the Gators had completed the first double-digit fourth quarter road comeback since September 23, 2017 against Vanderbilt and the most recent double-digit comeback (home or away; at any point of the game) since 2019 at Kentucky.