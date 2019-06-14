Multiple high school football teams made their way to the University of Florida to participate in another 7-on-7 camp hosted by the Gators.

One of the schools that put in the miles to Gainesville on Friday was Miami Palmetto, which is home to several prospects with offers from Dan Mullen’s program.

A recruit on the roster in possession of an offer from Florida is rising senior Kentron Poitier, who had yet to visit UF prior to attending the camp.