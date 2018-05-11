Miami-based 2020 WR nets an offer from UF, wastes no time planning visit
Fast-rising athlete Marcus Fleming has offers on the table to suit up on either side of the ball, but it's at receiver where the Florida Gators envision him making a splash roughly three years from...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news