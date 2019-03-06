Miami commit plans to use all five official visits, with one to Florida
If all goes as planned, Marcus Fleming, the nation's 18th-ranked athlete, will be using up all five official visits prior to shutting the book on his recruitment roughly a year from now.
The four-star prospect has been committed to hometown Miami since last June, but possesses additional offers from Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Tennessee and Kentucky among others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news