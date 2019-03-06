Ticker
Miami commit plans to use all five official visits, with one to Florida

Corey Bender
If all goes as planned, Marcus Fleming, the nation's 18th-ranked athlete, will be using up all five official visits prior to shutting the book on his recruitment roughly a year from now.

The four-star prospect has been committed to hometown Miami since last June, but possesses additional offers from Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Tennessee and Kentucky among others.

