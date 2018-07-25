Miami commit to visit the Gators for Friday Night Lights
Another rising senior at Miami (Fla.) Carol City High says they're lacing up the cleats for this week's Friday Night Lights in the Swamp.Jarvis Brownlee, a Miami commit who is fresh off scooping up...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news