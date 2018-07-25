Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 07:54:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami commit to visit the Gators for Friday Night Lights

Agamgsoffjt5xvqeaqjz
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Another rising senior at Miami (Fla.) Carol City High says they're lacing up the cleats for this week's Friday Night Lights in the Swamp.Jarvis Brownlee, a Miami commit who is fresh off scooping up...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}