HOOVER, Ala.-- Florida football is under the national spotlight.

During SEC Media Days, the Gators' upcoming match-up against Miami received plenty of attention from the attending media and organizers.

“It was part of the effort to increase the focus around the 150th anniversary celebration,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on Monday to kick off the event. “In the state of Florida, there will be great focus on those two great universities. I also have a rooting interest. I look forward to being in Florida.

“You know, what's interesting, I think it's great, from the standpoint of them being able to feature, almost a stand-alone Saturday. I think there are a handful of other games, a great match-up, an in-state matchup like Florida and University of Miami.”

Both schools, along with ESPN and the Florida Citrus Sports and College Football 150th Anniversary Organization, submitted a waiver to the NCAA, so that the game may be moved a week earlier. A request was soon accepted, and the game will now be played on Aug. 24.

"I am very excited," said Florida running back Lamical Perine. "Thats going to be a great experience. We have got the spotlight on us, because we are probably going to be only game on that day. I am excited about it and pumped up, and I am sure my teammates are as well."

“I think it's huge,” Gators head coach Dan Mullen added. “I mean, there's a lot that goes into that game. We're the opening game of the 150th year of college football. So it's a great honor to just be involved in that game. Everyone that's been really -- can't wait for college football to start, we get to kick the season off with getting to watch Florida play Miami."

National spotlight or not, this is a big game for Mullen and his side.

The second year Florida head coach beat Florida State in his first season in charge, and a win over another in-state rival would certainly not hurt the head coach looking to dominate the state.

It's safe to say a win would help the Gators on the recruiting trail.

“On top of it, being a big rivalry game, you know, within the state of Florida,” Mullen said. “And, you know, it's not one that's played all the time, but there's a lot of tradition in that game and there's a lot of people I feel have very strong opinions and are happy that that game's being played, and to get to see that rivalry be played is really exciting.

“It's going to be a huge, you know, kind of catapult for one of the teams,” he added “Whoever wins that game ends up really kicking off the season on the right note with a big win in a big game with a lot of national exposure.

“It's a big game for us. It's exciting to be a part of it, and I know our players are excited to play in it.”

To say the players are excited would be an understatement.

Social media has been on fire with banter between the fan bases but the trash talking is not limited to just Gator Nation. Miami and Florida are home to several Sunshine State playmakers, including several that hail from South Florida.

"Theres a lot of guys on our team that has played with them [Miami players]," said defensive end Jabari Zuniga. "They will call them up and talking trash. It's all fun and games. It's football.

“We haven’t played them in like 6-7 years, so it’s definitely a game we are looking forward to and I feel like we have to come out there and make a statement," added Zuniga. “When we have a game like this, you have to bring your A-Game right off the bat. So you have to come ready to play.

“I feel like any school in the state of Florida, you know Miami, UCF, FSU, those are the games that mean something. It’s one of those things where we know they are going to get the best of us and we are going to get the best of them.”

“We don’t play often, and that’s one of the things that makes it so special, Franks said. “Two really good, in-state teams that became rivals. It is such a fun game. I love playing games that are highly anticipated, that you play a really good team. The University of Miami is a really good team, and the University of Florida is a really good team. When teams like that play, that’s what makes it so awesome. The stage is set for you, and you have to go out there and perform. That’s the kind of stage I like playing on.”

Florida played on a big stage last season - beating Michigan in the Peach Bowl and finishing with ten wins. However, this group is not only ready to face the Hurricanes as the only game in town, but they are ready to take the next step.

"Expectations are high. 10 wins is not easy to do," said Franks. It is good when you do it. You get a lot of momentum. We are talking about a season were we worked extremely hard this offseason. We are ready for this upcoming season. There is a lot of momentum built up, and I think we have all prepared the right way. We have done everything the right this summer, going into fall camp, to prepare us for next season. So I think it is all just preparation-based, and our team has done a great job."



