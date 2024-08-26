Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators Storyline
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators StorylineFlorida takes an NCAA-best, 33-game win streak in home openers into Saturday’s game (1989: Ole Miss 24, Florida 19).The Gators have lost just two season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news