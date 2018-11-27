Miami OL commit wastes no time scheduling Gators official visit
Dan Mullen and the Gators offered Kingsley Eguakun less than 30 minutes ago, and now the Miami commit is slated to arrive in Gainesville for an official visit.
Eguakun, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard from Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast, was also in attendance for the Gators' home finale just a couple of weeks back.
Both Auburn and Miami have already welcomed him to campus for official visits as well.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news