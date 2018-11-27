Dan Mullen and the Gators offered Kingsley Eguakun less than 30 minutes ago, and now the Miami commit is slated to arrive in Gainesville for an official visit.

Eguakun, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard from Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast, was also in attendance for the Gators' home finale just a couple of weeks back.

Both Auburn and Miami have already welcomed him to campus for official visits as well.

