Miami OL commit wastes no time scheduling Gators official visit

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
Dan Mullen and the Gators offered Kingsley Eguakun less than 30 minutes ago, and now the Miami commit is slated to arrive in Gainesville for an official visit.

Eguakun, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard from Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast, was also in attendance for the Gators' home finale just a couple of weeks back.

Both Auburn and Miami have already welcomed him to campus for official visits as well.

