Dan Mullen and his staff have received commitments from four prospects this month, all of them coming in the past seven days.

While July saw Florida land nearly a handful of pledges, the program could potentially be in for another good month on the trail when August arrives. Several top targets are slated to announce their college decisions in August, with a couple of them being members of the "Palmetto Five."

With five-star safety Corey Collier and highly coveted defensive lineman Leonard Taylor set to commit in the coming weeks, GatorsTerritory spoke with Mike Manasco, who is their head coach at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Manasco talked about each school in the mix for both players, and also detailed where things stand with the trio of other UF targets on his team.