Another Florida basketball player is set to transfer from the program.

In addition to power forward Keith Stone, sophomore guard Mike Okauru will transfer away from UF.

Okauru made his announcement via his twitter

"Thankful for the teammates I had at Florida and the Rowdies who supported, but I’ve decided to transfer and purse (sic) other options," he wrote.

Okuaru played just 6.6 minutes per contest recording 1.4 points and 0.6 rebounds per game.

Okauru came to Florida as a three-star recruit out of Brewster Academy in North Carolina.