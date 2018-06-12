He hasn’t seen a whole lot of time, but Rayshad Jackson will be a key piece to the Gators' defense in 2018. The linebacker position is the weakest unit on defense and Jackson’s emergence this spring was a huge boost to that group. He’s come on slowly, but it looks like he is putting it all together and will likely start in place of Vosean Joseph.

So far at Florida, Jackson has been somewhat lost in the rotation and hasn't been much of an impact. However, this spring we saw Jackson jump in quite a bit with the first group, so the coaches see something in him they like.

Jackson played in all 11 games last season as a reserve linebacker and special teamer, but only racked up 14 tackles. Now a redshirt-junior, Jackson is really taking steps in the right direction.

With Jackson, a Miami native, his speed and are athleticism are good, and he’s turned himself into an every-down linebacker as well. Outside of Ventrell Miller, he’s the best coverage linebacker the Gators currently have.

Jackson's lateral quickness is also very impressive, but most of all, he understands Todd Grantham's system and fits well within it.

“I think Rayshad has done a great job,” Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson said earlier this spring.

“He’s been doing everything I’ve asked him to do. So he’s been doing everything I ask him to do and I think what I like about him so far is that he’s coachable. I’m looking for guys that are coachable and do what you tell them to do, even when it’s tough.”

With the lack of depth at the position, Jackson’s emergence is much needed. He fills a valuable void and will be a key cog in the Gators' defense. If nothing else, he provides a boost to a position that needs it.

