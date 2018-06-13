For me, it’s sophomore running back Adarius Lemons. As a freshman, Lemons showed flashes in limited action. He appeared in nine games as a reserve running back and was a key member of Florida’s special teams unit.

Lemons was also Florida’s best kick returner last season, totaling 315 return yards on 14 attempts for an average of 22.5 yards per return. However, he wasn’t featured in the offense as Malik Davis, another freshman running back, emerged as a primary ball carrier.

But when Davis went down with an injury, Lemons found himself more involved in the rotation. Against UAB, Lemons racked up 89 yards on just 11 carries, which was his biggest outing of the season. Lemons also led the team in yards per carry last year with an average of 7.2 yards.

Lemons is known as a home-run hitter and showed that in the Gators' first scrimmage this spring. Lemons took a handoff on the right edge, and then went into the next gear and bolted for the end-zone. Once he broke into the second level, no defender had a chance at reaching him.

This is a tailback who possesses great speed and can score from anywhere at any time. The Gators have a loaded backfield, but Lemons more so than any of the running backs can change the game in an instant.

Head coach Dan Mullen wants Lemons to develop into more of a complete back, but loves his skill set and thinks he’s an explosive player.

If Lemons can round off his game and get on the field more, look out; he can change a game in a hurry.

