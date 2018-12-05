Dan Mullen is ready to face off against a Michigan offense he describes as 'creative.'

"They are based around power run but they are very, very creative in what they do and give you a lot of different looks out there on the field," said the Florida head coach. "It’s going to be hard because they are very diverse in what they do."

Although Mullen told reporters on Monday, during his Peach Bowl teleconference, he has not watched much film on the Michigan offense, the Gators head coach is already very familiar with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Mullen, who just completed his first season with the Gators, previously coached at Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Patterson just completed his first season in Ann Arbor after transferring from Ole Miss.

Patterson was injured for the 2017 Egg Bowl, so he did not play against Mullen, however, he did feature in 2016, where he went 27-of-48 for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

"There is some familiarity with him. I know that he is a great player," said Mullen about Patterson. "He can extend plays, he is a great athlete, throws the ball exceptionally well."

The signal called completed 65 percent of his passes this season for the Wolverines - throwing for 2,364 yard, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"He was a guy that could really create on his own," said Mullen. "He can execute within the offense. He can run the offense and make the throws, make the plays, make the checks, get the ball where he needs to get it to.

"But the thing that makes him a dangerous player is when he gets outside of the offense, when a play breaks down his ability to improvise and extend plays makes him difficult to defend.”

This will be the third time in four season the Gators and the Wolverines will meet, however, this is the first time Mullen will face off against Jim Harbaugh.

“They're always an intense, physical football team,” Mullen said about Harbaugh coached teams. “When I've gotten to see them play, they're not afraid to think outside the box.

“You're talking about one of the great programs in college football history, and they've had a spectacular year, being a top-10 team almost the whole season, and they were one game away from being in the College Football Playoff this year,” Mullen said. “You know, you look at that and look at everything they've accomplished and the quality of team, it should be a great competition, and obviously it would mean a lot to beat a team of that caliber.”



