Michigan’s best defensive player and star linebacker Devin Bush has had a fantastic career. Unfortunately, it has come to an end.

Wednesday morning the junior announced on Twitter that he is battling a hip injury and has not been cleared to participate in the game.

“To all those who support me, I have some heartbreaking news to share,” Bush wrote. Despite getting treatment every day, I have not been cleared to practice or play in the Peach Bowl due to a hip injury I suffered in the blast game.

“Due to this injury, I have thought hard about my future in football. Having been injured I realize how fleeting this sport can be. It has always been of mine to follow in my father’s footsteps and play in the NFL.

“Therefore I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I want to thank God, my parents, family , friends, coaches, teammates, the University of Michigan support staff and all my fans.

“A special thanks to coach Harbaugh and Brown for all that you have done for me. Forever Go Blue!”

Bush is projected to go 21st overall by the Baltimore Ravens in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft after racking up 172 total tackles (91 solo) in just three seasons for the Wolverines. He also racked up 18.5 tackles for loss and ten sacks in his time at Michigan.

This news is not the only bad news Michigan fans have received recently from their team.

Earlier this month talented defensive lineman Rashan Gary elected to forgo his senior season and bowl game in order to preserve his draft stock and avoid injury.

The junior defensive lineman racked up 119 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his three seasons at Michigan. Gary is projected to go second overall to the San Francisco 49ers according to McShay.

He was expected to be the only Wolverine to not play in the Peach bowl against the Gators before Bush was ruled out for the game by the medical staff.

This is a big blow for Michigan as they will now be without their two best defensive players against Florida in Atlanta.