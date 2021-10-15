 GatorsTerritory - Midseason Film Review: Gators LB commit EJ Lightsey
Midseason Film Review: Gators LB commit EJ Lightsey

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
CHECKING IN

Name: EJ Lightsey

Class: 2022

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 206 pounds

Location/School: Fitzgerald (Ga.) High

Committed to: Florida Gators

Additional Offers: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia Tech among others.

Rivals Ranking: 5.7 | 33rd-ranked outside linebacker | 45th-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia.

SCOUTING REPORT

As GT's Conner Clarke noted in his commitment breakdown, we believe Lightsey would be a four-star prospect if there was more film of him in pass coverage. That is the only thing lacking in our evaluation, but other than that, Lightsey is one heck of a linebacker.

