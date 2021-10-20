Midseason Film Review: Gators quarterback commit Nick Evers

Evers saw a steady increase in the rankings after finishing within the top 11 at Elite11 last summer. Evers is now a Rivals250 prospect, ranked as the fourth-best dual-threat quarterback.

In five games, Evers threw for 1686 yards, 11 touchdowns and a single interception. On top of his outstanding passing numbers, he adds 368 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. It's worth noting that Evers has played banged up and dealt with a concussion a few weeks ago.

As the high school season begins to wind down, plenty of Florida targets put out their midseason senior film. Quarterback commit Nick Evers releases his weekly film and has up to week five posted on his HUDL, so I decided to dig deeper into what the Gators are getting with the Flower Mound quarterback.

Right off the bat, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound quarterback is unafraid to put the ball between defenders, much like the last Texas Gunslinger the Gators had. Evers is confident in his abilities, and he lets it show with the throws he makes. Evers can stretch the field with his deep ball and elite ball placement. His anticipation may be his best trait, and he understands where the defense and his receivers will be and acts accordingly.

Perhaps one of his most notable traits is his ability to throw off-platform, on the run and with pressure in his face. Evers is unscathed when defenders are in his face or around his receiver. Simply put, he knows he is better than you are and is not afraid to let it be known.

Evers runs a 4.52 40 yard dash, and it is evident when watching the film. The dual-threat quarterback does not make an effort to scramble and run often, but when he does, it pays off. Evers consistently shows off his running ability with read options throughout the four games of senior film.

All in all, the Gators are getting a total stud in Nick Evers. I don't think it is a bold prediction to say he comes in and outperforms both Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna to take over the reins as the next Florida quarterback after Anthony Richardson.